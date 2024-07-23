Cher, George Clooney, & Cardi B Speak Out As Joe Biden Nominates Kamala Harris For 2024 Presidential Election

There has been a huge development in the US elections, and people are in an uproar—so much so that even top-notch Hollywood celebrities had to talk about it. Joe Biden recently decided to opt out of the presidential elections and nominated Kamala Harris, who is of Indian/African origin. Biden decided to opt for Harris following weeks of pressure from fellow Democrats.

He uploaded a caption on X expressing his support for Harris. The POTUS said, “Today, I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.” The 81-year-old President’s decision comes just before the citizens go to the polls on November 5. Meanwhile, Hollywood celebrities were shocked and reacted in different ways to the huge news.

What did Hollywood have to say about this?

Several big stars came forward and gave their verdict on the decision taken by Joe Biden to nominate Kamala Harris. Legendary singer Cher wrote on X that she felt “tortured” in her heart, “Because I Don’t believe the Democrats Can win the Presidency With” Pres Biden” “Joe” whom I’ve Loved since we met in 2008.” She also campaigned for him, but she was not happy with the decision. Barbara Streisand also chimed into the news and thanked Biden for what he accomplished in his tenure as the President.

In my heart im tortured, Because I Don’t believe the Democrats Can win the Presidency With”Pres Biden” “Joe”whom I’ve Loved since we met in 2008.I

Campaigned for him I believe ITS TIME 2 PASS THE BATON. TIME 4 DEMS 2 THINK “ WAY” OUTSIDE THE BOX. MAYBE EVEN A SPLIT TICKET — Cher (@cher) July 21, 2024

Joe Biden will go down in history as a man who accomplished significant achievements in his 4 year term. We should be grateful for his upholding of our democracy. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) July 21, 2024

In addition, George Clooney wrote a New York Times opinion piece requesting Biden end his bidding. He suggested that the party pick a new nominee because it would be a lot less messy. More A-list celebrities attended the fundraiser in Los Angeles, including Barrack Obama, Jimmy Kimmel, Julia Roberts, and Jason Bateman. Even musicians like Cardi B and Finneas gave their opinions on the same decision.

Cardi B came onto Twitter and rejoiced that Kamala Harris would be the 2024 candidate. She even provided evidence of a previous video she had uploaded.

AHAHAHAHA LETS GOOOOO I TOLD YALLL KAMALA WAS SUPPOSED TO BE THE 2024 candidate…..STOP FCKIN PLAYIN WITH ME !!!!!!! https://t.co/IAJO5yo79r — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 21, 2024

Finneas posted a picture of himself and Billie Eilish with Biden on Instagram and wrote heartfelt words for him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FINNEAS (@finneas)

Celebrities are divided in their opinions and ideas, but what do you think will be the next step in the elections?

Must Read: When Maurice Benard Told Vanessa Marcil He Wasn’t Sure Of Working With Her On General Hospital: “Told Me To Go To Hell”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News