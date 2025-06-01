Selena Gomez is a pop culture icon who enjoys a massive fan base. But as much as she garnered love from them, she has also received a lot of hatred from netizens. A few months ago, the songstress shared a now-deleted video on her Instagram account, where she got emotional and cried on camera while talking about the Mexican people’s situation after Donald Trump deported them. After that clip went viral, she got a lot of backlash online.

Selena has always been empathetic toward people. But some internet users didn’t see her behavior as a right fit for what happened to the Mexican immigrants. Some even pointed out that crying in front of a camera looks like it was arranged to gain attention. Scroll ahead to know what had happened and what measures Sel took.

Selena Gomez Crying In Front Of Camera Leads To Massive Backlash

Selena Gomez took to her Instagram handle on January 27, 2025, and shared (but then deleted) a video where she got emotional while talking about her Mexican people after Trump declared to deport the undocumented immigrants by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. A crying Selena could be heard saying, “I just wanted to say that I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry. I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.” For those who don’t know, Gomez is half Mexican from her father’s side and had previously produced a documentary show called Living Undocumented, which focused on the lives of undocumented immigrants living in America.

Soon after the video went viral, the popular Hollywood singer started to receive mixed responses from internet users. Many came in support of her, but a lot of them bashed the The Only Murders in the Building actress. One of them wrote on X (previously known as Twitter), “It’s 2025, are we seriously still grabbing our phones to record ourselves crying???” Another one commented, “Who’s falling for this theatrics??” The third user stated, “For an actress, she’s terrible at crying and convincing me. She needs to be more dramatic,” while another comment can be read, “Why is she making this about herself?”

Selena Gomez shares new Instagram story crying amid the deportation of Mexicans: “I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children, I don’t understand. I wish I could do something.” pic.twitter.com/9H7ojMhpCN — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 27, 2025

After receiving the backlash, Selena Gomez deleted the video and took to her Instagram story section to put up a text-only post. On a black background, she wrote, “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people.” But others stood by her side during this backlash. One such fan wrote on the Pop Base X post, “Selena’s tears speak volumes. Her empathy for the children and families affected is heartbreaking yet inspiring. We need more voices like hers to bring attention to such injustices. Proud of her for standing with her people.” Gomez had earlier also opened up about her disagreements with Trump’s decisions. While speaking with Variety during the promotion of Emilia Perez, she talked about it.

