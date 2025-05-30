Selena Gomez is a famous pop culture icon, and with such immense fame comes unwanted attention and scrutiny. Over the years, the songstress has often grabbed headlines for her looks, whether when she gained weight or lost some kilos. Her appearance has always been a topic of discussion. While she faced a lot of criticism over her physical journey, she has also inspired millions of women across the globe to be confident in their own skin.

During Gomez’s 2025 awards season run, she appeared gorgeous in stunning gowns and dresses at various events. While many appreciated her fit, some internet users pointed out her drastic weight loss. Some even started to speculate whether the songstress took Ozempic or some other drugs to lose those extra pounds. However, the singer and actress addressed the speculations and discussed her weight loss journey.

What Did Selena Gomez Reveal About Her Weight Fluctuations?

Selena Gomez’s weight fluctuation is not new. While she has mostly maintained a healthy appearance throughout her life, she appeared to put on some kilos a few years ago. However, the Emilia Perez star now looks quite slimmed down compared to her previous look. Although people had assumed that Ozempic was the reason for her sudden weight loss, the real truth is that a medical condition is the key factor behind her weight fluctuations.

The Disney alum suffers from an autoimmune condition called Lupus. Back in 2023, Gomez explained that the medications she consumes to treat her condition often result in weight gain. “I tend to hold a lot of water weight and that happens very normally. And then when I’m off of [my medication], I tend to lose weight,” she explained during a TikTok live at the time.

“I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they’re going for and nobody knows the real story — I just want people to know that you’re beautiful and you’re wonderful and, yeah, maybe we have days where we feel like sh*t but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself,” Gomez added.

In November 2024, Selena Gomez also disclosed that she suffers from SIBO (Small Intestinal Bacteria Overgrowth) after a now-deleted TikTok video criticized her size. She watched the video at the time and said (via Times of India), “This makes me sick. I have SEBO in my small intestine. It flares up. I don’t care that I don’t look like a stick figure. I don’t have that body. End of story. No, I am NOT a victim. I’m just human.”

Selena Gomez Calls Out Internet Trolls & Reveals She Focuses On Staying Healthy

More recently, Gomez talked about her appearance on the March 24 episode of the On Purpose With Jay Shetty podcast. The Only Murders In The Building actress said, “So many different things that come up in my face, that I can’t help but see … I fall victim to looking at at things.”

She continued, “It’s the character that gets judged: It’s the way I’m not white enough, I’m not Mexican enough … nobody cares about those kind of things with men. My weight’s a big one too. Everyone just has something to say and it’s really making me sad and — not even sad ‘cause, I’m not a victim, everyone — I just think it’s made me a tad bitter and I feel really guilty for saying that but it’s true.”

Selena Gomez further reiterated how her condition and the medications she takes for the same lead to her weight fluctuations. However, she clarified that she would rather focus on staying healthy and continue doing what helps keep her fit. “I would rather be healthy and take care of myself. My medications are important, and I believe that they’re what helps me. Not a model, never will be. And I think they’re awesome, mind you. I’m just definitely not that.”

How Does Selena Gomez Stay In Shape Despite Having Lupus?

In addition to continuing her medications to treat Lupus, Gomez also focuses on healthy eating and physical activity to stay in shape. “She works her full body, the girls works out so hard. We all love her little booty, so definitely the booty is her favourite spot to emphasise,” her former Pilates trainer Shannon Nadj told Vogue in 2018.

Another of her trainers, Amy Rosoff Davis, shared (via StyleCraze), “Selena and I do everything from Pilates to hiking to dance cardio to circuit training to yoga and spinning—the list goes on. But no matter what the workout is, we always make time to stretch. It keeps your muscles long and lean, improves your performance, helps your joints, and enables your muscles to work to their best ability. Also, it feels really good.”

Davis also offered a peek into Gomez’s healthy diet chart, consisting of

scrambled egg burritos, chorizo, rice, avocado, beans, or granola, and full-fat Greek yogurt for breakfast. Lunch includes turkey, beans, and avocado with a light dressing made of olive oil, red wine vinegar, lemon juice, and Dijon mustard.

Meanwhile, a Teriyaki bowl with Asian marinated chicken or salmon, cucumber, avocado, rice, and teriyaki sauce or sushi often makes up for her dinner. The pop star also has freshly pressed juice made of cucumber, kale, ginger, and carrot for snacks.

Well, healthy nutrition, a wholesome fitness regime, and a positive mind help Selena Gomez stay fit despite medical challenges. What do you think of her transformation?

