Lilo & Stitch is on track for a spectacular theatrical run and has generated a spectacular collection in less than a week of release. It is set to cross the $200 million milestone at the North American box office. Globally, the film is heading towards its next massive milestone and is expected to challenge A Minecraft Movie’s top spot domestically and worldwide. Keep scrolling for more.

Lilo & Stitch is enjoying a positive reception!

The Disney live-action remake, made on an estimated budget of $100 million, has collected almost four times the price tag. Thus, it is already a box office success as it will keep earning spectacular numbers in the upcoming weeks. The movie received mixed reviews upon its release, but the audience is showering all the love, rapidly surging the film’s box office collection. The power of family movies has been proved again.

Lilo & Stitch domestic box office collection day 5

The Disney feature opened with record numbers at the US box office over the Memorial Day weekend and continues that momentum. Lilo & Stitch collected $15.2 million on its first Tuesday, Discount Day. This marked a drop of 58.2% from Memorial Day Monday. The film has also registered record first-Tuesday numbers among May releases, as per Luiz Fernando‘s report.

4th Biggest 1st Tuesday among May Releases

Avengers: Infinity War – $23.4 million The Avengers – $17.7 million Top Gun: Maverick – $15.8 million Lilo & Stitch – $15.2 million

Set to cross $200M & become Disney’s highest-grossing 2025 release in the US

The Disney live-action movie has hit the $197.8 million cume at the North American box office. It will hit the $200 million milestone before entering its second weekend. Lilo & Stitch will beat Captain America: Brave New World‘s $200.7 million US haul, becoming Disney’s highest-grossing film of 2025 in North America. It will also be the fastest film to cross this mark this year.

Worldwide collection & release

Lilo & Stitch is also set to cross the $200 million mark in the overseas markets and now stands at the $194.8 million cume. The film, which was released on May 23, has hit the $392.6 million cume worldwide.

Box Office Summary

1st Weekend Collection – $146.01 million [#1]

[#1] Total Domestic Gross – $197.8 million

Total Worldwide Gross – $392.60 million

