Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning maintains a stronghold at the North American box office, as one would expect from a Tom Cruise MI installment. The film is currently enjoying the $86.2 million US cume, and its joy is set to increase further. Mission: Impossible 8 will soon beat one of 2025’s biggest flops. Scroll below for more.

Although it had a record-breaking opening in the franchise, it did not go near the last Memorial Day release of Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick. MI8 surpassed the Memorial Day opening of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales as the all-time 16th biggest opener during this holiday opening.

Mission: Impossible 8 US Box Office Collection Day 5

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning remains #2 in the domestic box office chart and collected magnificent numbers on the first Tuesday. Tuesdays are Discount Days in the United States, and this Tom Cruise starrer collected a solid $7.2 million on its first Discount Day. It witnessed one of the smallest drops from Memorial Day Monday holiday on Tuesday. MI8 saw a decline of 52% only on Tuesday after Memorial Day.

Mission: Impossible II was also released over Memorial Day weekend in 2000. MI 8 earned almost twice MI II’s $4.5 million post-Memorial Day Tuesday. With that, the film has hit the $86.2 million cume in North America and is on track to hit the $100 million milestone.

Which Disney flop Mission: Impossible 8 is on the verge of beating?

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning has been in the US theatres for five days and is approximately $970K away from beating Snow White. For the uninitiated, Snow White is the Disney tentpole film of this year, with a reported budget between $240 and $270 million. According to Box Office Mojo’s data, the Disney flop accumulated $87.17 million over sixty-eight days, while MI8 is beating that in less than seven days.

Snow White is the 8th highest-grossing film of 2025, and Mission: Impossible 8 is at the 9th rank, but not for long. After the Disney flop, MI 8 will go for Dog Man and Final Destination: Bloodlines.

Worldwide Collection

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, starring Tom Cruise, has collected $136.1 million internationally, bringing the global gross to $222.3 million.

Box Office Summary

1st Weekend Collection – $64.0 million [ #2 ]

[ ] Total Domestic Gross – $86.2 million

Total Worldwide Gross – $222.3 million

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Final Destination: Bloodlines North America Box Office Day 12: Officially Enters All-Time Top 10 Post-COVID Horror Films List

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News