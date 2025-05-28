The Disney live-action remake Lilo & Stitch opened with spectacular numbers at the box office, evoking hope in another upcoming live-action remake, How to Train Your Dragon. It is under Dreamworks Animation and is set to be released next month. The long-range forecast of the film predicts a favorable opening weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the uninitiated, the upcoming fantasy film is a live-action remake of the 2010 animated movie, which was again based on a 2003 novel of the same name. Gerard Butler gave his voice to Stoic the Vast in the animated movies, and now he will play the role in the live-action movie as well.

How much the film is projected to earn on its opening weekend?

According to Box Office Pro‘s long-range forecast report, How to Train Your Dragon might not earn as much as Lilo & Stitch, but it is expected to open with an impressive number. The upcoming fantasy film is a mix of live-action and CGI, and as per the media outlet, it is projected to earn between $80 million and $100 million. However, this predicted figure is subject to change depending on pre-sales and other factors.

Will the live-action remake outshine the OG animated film’s debut?

The 2010 animated OG was a critical and commercial success; hence, it became the multimedia franchise under the same name. Due to its success, the fans got two sequels, and now a live-action remake is on its way to hit the big screens.

According to Box Office Mojo‘s database, the OG animated feature collected $43.73 million on its opening weekend. This is 45-56% less than what the upcoming live-action remake is projected to make.

Ranking the opening weekend collections of the animated trilogy [highest to lowest]

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) – $55.02 million

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) – $49.45 million

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) – $43.73 million

More about the film

How to Train Your Dragon premiered at CinemaCon on April 2 and will be released in the United States on June 13. A sequel is also being developed and is scheduled to be released in 2027.

