Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning began its theatrical run in India on a victorious note. It made the franchise-best opening, but things post the first weekend. Amid all the chaos, there’s good news as Tom Cruise has now scored his second-highest grosser in history. Scroll below for the day 11 box office updates!

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Box Office Collection (India)

Mission: Impossible 8 is the #1 choice of audience among Hollywood releases. However, the show count is also limited due to multiple competitors, including Lilo & Stitch and Final Destination Bloodlines. On day 11, Tom Cruise’s final MI outing earned 2.50 crore in India. The action spy drama witnessed a 9% drop compared to 2.75 crore earned on the second Monday.

The overall box office collections of Mission: Impossible 8 in India stand at an estimated 80.25 crore net, which is about 94.69 crores in gross earnings. It only needs to hold its fort until the arrival of the third weekend, which is expected to boost the earnings and push it close to the 100 crore club.

Take a look at the box office breakdown of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (India):

Week 1: 60.75 crores

Weekend 2: 14.25 crores

Day 10: 2.75 crores

Day 11: 2.50 crores

Total: 80.25 crores

Mission: Impossible franchise at the Indian box office

Tom Cruise has surpassed lifetime collections of every single film in the franchise except Dead Reckoning Part One.

Check out the box office collections of the Mission: Impossible films at the Indian box office:

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023): 120 crores Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: 80.25 crores Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018): 77 crores Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015): 54 crores Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011): 46 crores Mission: Impossible III (2006) – 10 crores Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) – 7 crores Mission: Impossible (1996) – 2 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

