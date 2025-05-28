The latest supernatural horror movies are winning hearts at the box office. First, Sinners, and now Final Destination: Bloodlines. The film has collected over $90 million at the US box office in eleven days and is on track to hit a major milestone; ahead of that, it is beating Nosferatu’s domestic haul. Keep scrolling for more.

The film features Kaitlyn Santa Juana as the main lead, who inherits the visions of a previous premonition from her grandmother that helped the latter avert many people’s deaths in an accident. It is winning hearts with its adrenaline-rushing content and has already become the highest-grossing film in the franchise domestically and worldwide.

Final Destination: Bloodlines Domestic Box Office Collection

Final Destination: Bloodlines collected $4.8 million on its second Monday, which was also Memorial Day in the United States. It experienced a drop of -5% only from last weekend. The film registered the second-biggest second Monday post-COVID for R-rated horror movies and the second-biggest for horror post-COVID period, beating several movies. The film has hit the $94.27 million cume in the US.

Comparison with other horror movies

Sinners – $5.5 million Final Destination: Bloodlines – $4.8 million Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – $3 million A Quiet Place Day One – $2.5 million Nope – $2.5 million A Quiet Place 2’s – $2.3 million

Bloodlines Vs Nosferatu

Nosferatu is a gothic horror film released in 2024. It received positive reviews from critics and became Robert Eggers’ biggest hit. According to Box Office Mojo, the 2024 release collected $95.6 million at the US box office. Internationally, it raked in $85.6 million, taking the worldwide haul to $181.2 million.

Final Destination: Bloodlines has collected $94.27 million so far in the United States and is beating Nosferatu.

Set to hit this major milestone domestically!

The sixth Final Destination film is on track to hit the $100 million milestone soon. It will cross the mark by Thursday or Friday. The movie is projected to earn between $125 million and $135 million in North America.

Final Destination: Bloodlines was released in the theaters on May 16.

Box Office Summary

2nd Weekend Collection – $19.3 million

Total Domestic Gross – $94.27 million

Total Worldwide Gross – $186.87 million

