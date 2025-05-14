Tom Cruise is one of the biggest stars in the film industry and has become a global sensation over the years. His Mission: Impossible franchise is one of the main reasons behind his unparalleled success. His Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning, aka Mission: Impossible 8, is set to be released, and this series has earned him millions. Although the salary for the 8th installment has not been disclosed, you can get the idea as we reveal his salary for the previous Mission Impossible movies. Keep scrolling for more.

The franchise was inspired by the 1966 TV series by Bruce Geller and was mainly produced by Tom Cruise. Therefore, the actor also reaps the back-end profits from the movies. It is reportedly the 17th highest-grossing franchise ever, grossing more than $4.14 billion worldwide. This glorious collection has surely added great value to Cruise’s estimated net worth of $600 million.

Mission Impossible movies feature stunning action sequences and are set in picturesque locations across the globe. Tom Cruise’s upfront salary for some of these MI movies was previously revealed, while most reports shared the total paycheck the actor took home, including the base salary and his back-end profits. According to Parade, Tom makes around $20-$25 million upfront to lead a movie. His Mission: Impossible – Fallout earned him the biggest paycheck in the franchise.

How much money did Tom Cruise make from each of the seven Mission: Impossible movies?

As per Cosmopolitan, Cruise earned $70 million for the first Mission Impossible movie, including the base salary. The movie collected a solid $457.7 million worldwide. Following the film’s success, six more sequels were made, and the eighth one is gearing up to release.

Parade‘s report also revealed that Tom raked in $75 million from salary and profit percentage for Mission: Impossible II. For the third installment and fourth one as well, Tom collected a paycheck of $75 million each. Meanwhile, for Rogue Nation, the base salary of the actor was an estimated $25 million, and the final salary is also between $70-$100 million. The rumored base salary for Fallout was $28 million, and he might have earned around $100 million for this blockbuster. However, the base salary for the 7th film saw a sharp decline, as per reports.

Tom Cruise’s upfront salary for Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One was $12-$14 million. However, his producer credit and back-end deals earned him a lot of money. It has undoubtedly been between $70 and $100 million. He has earned approximately $385 million from the Mission: Impossible movies.

Mission: Impossible 8, also known as Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, will also earn Tom Cruise another $70-$100 million paycheck once things get settled. The film is set to be released on May 23.

