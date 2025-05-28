Paramount Pictures’ Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is two days away from hitting the screens in China. The pre-sales numbers saw a slight bump on day 5, but it is not concerning at all. Tom Cruise‘s MI8 has outpaced the day 5 pre-sales cume of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Keep scrolling for more.

MI8 is the sequel to Dead Reckoning Part One, originally titled Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part Two. The new title was announced in November last year. MI8 is one of the most expensive films ever made.

Mission: Impossible 8 China Box Office Pre-Sales Day 5

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s report, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning experienced a slight slowdown on day 5 of the pre-sales in China. It has collected $1.5 million for the period of May 30 to June 1 so far. The slowdown might be because it is weekdays, and people are busy with their jobs and other things. It will hit off in the last two days of pre-sales. For the record, around 58K screenings are available with pre-sales, and the numbers will rise once more screenings become available.

5-Day Pre-Sales Breakdown

May 30 (Opening Day) – $916K

May 31 – $473K

June 1 – $130K

5-Day Pre-Sales Comparison With Other Films

1. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – $2.7 million

2. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – $2.3 million

3. Jurassic World: Dominion – $1.7 million

4. Deadpool & Wolverine – $1.5 million

5. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $1.5 million

6. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – $1.1 million

Mission: Impossible 8 Worldwide Box Office Collection & Release

The film registered the 16th biggest Memorial Day weekend at the North American box office with its $79.04 million four-day opening weekend collection. Internationally, the film raked in $127 million, taking the global cume to $206.04 million. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was released on May 23.

