Deadpool & Wolverine, starring the dynamic duo Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, became one of last year’s biggest blockbusters. The film brought back the lost glory of Marvel Studios and became the Marvel Jesus in the true sense. It is also the first R-rated movie in the MCU. The expenses and revenues have been calculated recently, and according to that, the Marvel movie has clocked in a huge amount of profit, becoming one of the top three most profitable blockbusters of 2024. Keep scrolling for more.

It was Hugh’s comeback movie as Wolverine and his official pairing with Ryan’s Deadpool. Therefore, there was a lot of buzz around the movie. When it came out, the unexpected cameos, especially that of Henry Cavill, intrigued the fans to watch the film. It also included several X-Men characters, and thus, the appeal of the movie was relatively high, which helped the film financially.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds starrer Deadpool & Wolverine collected $211.43 million on its opening weekend in North America. The movie collected $636.7 million at the domestic box office and $701.32 million overseas. The MCU flick grossed a record-breaking $1.3 billion in its global run, thus becoming the second-highest-grossing film of last year. It was only behind Inside Out 2’s $1.69 billion global haul.

Directed by Shawn Levy, it recorded the biggest opening for an R-rated movie in the US, surpassing the debut weekends of Deadpool and Deadpool 2. Now, according to Deadline‘s report, the MCU movie had a production budget of $200 million, the cost of prints and ads was $160 million, followed by $50 million in residuals and other distribution expenses, another $40 million was spent on interest and overhead and $130 million in participations. Therefore, the total expense behind the movie was $580 million.

Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine’s revenues, in addition to the box office collections, include $620 million from theatrical, $150 million from home entertainment, and $210 million from television and streaming. Thus, the total revenue collected by the movie is $980 million, and therefore, the net profit earned by it is a whopping $400 million. As per the report, it is the #3 biggest and most profitable blockbuster film of 2024.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds starrer Deadpool & Wolverine is streaming on Disney+.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

