Ryan Reynolds didn’t just push the R-rating with Deadpool, he almost obliterated it. Long before the Merc with a Mouth broke the fourth wall on screen, Reynolds and co-star T.J. Miller reportedly penned a bar scene so off-the-rails, it never even made it past the script stage.

Director Tim Miller spilled the beans in a past interview, recalling just how far the duo went in their attempt to crank up the film’s shock value. “In particular, there was a bar scene that was too vulgar for even the R-rated Deadpool,” he told Looper. That’s saying a lot, considering Deadpool already went full tilt with gore, profanity, and adult humor.

The scene in question? So explicit and offensive, it didn’t even get a rehearsal. According to Miller, the dialogue went from edgy to outright hateful as it progressed, offending “massive amounts of people.” The team canned it immediately. It was so bad, in fact, that no one has publicly shared the full details, even in hindsight. That alone says it all.

But the tone of Deadpool was never meant to be PG. Released in 2016, the film made a name for itself by flipping the superhero genre upside down. Critics and fans called it the anti-Marvel movie. Collider even joked it had “enough bloodshed to make Quentin Tarantino blush.” The film’s charm came from how hard it leaned into its freedom – not just to swear, but to get wildly self-aware and, sometimes, uncomfortably real.

Still, Tim Miller knew when to draw the line. While he embraced the film’s unfiltered tone, he also admitted that some moments deserved the cutting room floor. That infamous bar scene wasn’t the only one. Several other sequences, reportedly packed with excessive violence or over-the-top nastiness, also got the axe.

Despite (or maybe because of) its boldness, Deadpool became a massive hit. The first film raked in $783 million globally. Its sequel, Deadpool 2, barely edged past at $785 million. Both proved that R-rated superhero films had a hungry audience. And Reynolds? He became synonymous with the red-suited rogue, bringing just enough chaos to make it all work.

Then came the big shift. Disney scooped up Fox, and fans worried about Deadpool’s future. Would the House of Mouse tone it down? Would Deadpool drop his R-rating and play nice with the Avengers? Thankfully, that didn’t happen.

Deadpool’s next chapter was confirmed, and yes, it stayed R-rated. It also marked a first for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in over a decade: a film that didn’t pull punches to earn that PG-13 label.

As for that banned bar scene, it became part of Deadpool’s off-screen legend. A wild what-if. A reminder that even for a franchise built on breaking boundaries, some lines were just too far. Reynolds and Miller knew when to go big and when to let the myth speak louder than the script.

