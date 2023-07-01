Amber Heard is currently making a comeback in Hollywood after a very tough year. After losing the legal battle against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, she had to take a break from acting for a while. Now that she’s busy promoting her film In The Fire, she has made a comeback on social media. Maybe not Depp’s, but the actress’s fans are pretty happy now. Well, given the diva’s fancy profile, we totally understand why.

The Aquaman actress has always been active on her social media profiles and shared a glimpse of her personal life. She once posted a picture along with her friend and quite a unique pose. Scroll on as we decode her look.

In 2017, Amber Heard shared a quirky picture of herself with a friend on Instagram. She captioned the pic, “My version of downward dog,” and if that sounds weird to you, then let us explain. She posed while lying on her torso on her bed while her friend aced a downward-facing dog position with her feet on her as*.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

We must say, even in this black-and-white picture, Amber Heard looks absolutely stunning. She wore a black bra that put her cl*avage on display and paired it with beige trousers. It had cut-out detailing on the waist, and the flared cut had slits on the side. Her friend wore a printed crop top along with a dark pair of leggings that accentuated her flexible body even more.

Despite the filter, it was clear that the actress had worn her signature makeup look – nude eyes with winged eyeliner and dark bold lips. She held her face in her hand and gaped at the camera lovingly. We are assuming that her contour and highlighter were on point, making her cheekbones as snatched as always!

The Aquaman actress wore her hair in a curled-up bun and donned dainty pearl studs that gave her a delicate look. It seems that Amber was in need of some b**ty massage, and she got a good one! This is one after-party look that is apt for main events as well.

