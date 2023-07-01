Margot Robbie is currently busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Barbie’, and we’re literally living for her vivacious and pink-core energy. The ‘Barbie’ doll has been famous for years, and we’ve all had a toy while growing up that we dressed and played with. Regarding her latest outfit, Margot donned an iconic vintage Versace minidress and served a significant ‘Life in plastic, it’s fantastic’ vibe with her blingy attire. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures!

Margot is a huge name in Hollywood, with a massive fan following worldwide. The actress doesn’t have her official handles on social media, but thanks to her fandom, she has fan pages dedicated to her on the platform.

Talking about her latest fashion affair, Margot Robbie donned an iconic vintage Versace minidress at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney alongside the cast of her upcoming film ‘Barbie’.

The dress became a rage when Claudia Schiffer wore it in the 90s, and now Margot Robbie has totally nailed the look. The metallic pink corset bodice dress came with a revealing neckline and a short flared skirt attached to it.

The Barbie actress styled it with an open-toe, striking silver metallic stiletto, keeping her hair open to complete the look. She kept her makeup minimalistic with pink hues on the eyes and lips.

A fashion enthusiast named Linda took to her Twitter and shared Margot’s pictures looking like a real-life Barbie doll; take a look:

Margot Robbie attending the Barbie Celebration Party in Sydney (2023) pic.twitter.com/UVU6ARlh7i — linda (@itgirlenergy) June 30, 2023

Margot Robbie indeed proves ‘Life in plastic, it’s fantastic’ through her chic couture!

