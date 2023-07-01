Selena Gomez does it again as she breaks the internet with her sultry looks as she posts her selfies from her bedroom. The singer sported a s*xy tan as she rampaged the social media. Gomez made the headlines as she unfollowed Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid, Zendaya and Dua Lipa on social media; however, she followed Dua Lipa back after that. Scroll below to get a glimpse of scintillating Selena in s*xy lingerie as we decode her entire look.

Selena has always been someone to preach body positivity while showcasing her glam side and inspiring other girls to come to terms with the insecurities they have in terms of their bodies. Her life has always been one of the major talking points on social media, and she handles the attention all too gracefully, often taking the high road.

Selena Gomez looked no less than one of those French girls Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack from Titanic painted, like how Kate Winslet’s Rose wanted him to paint her as she laid sideways on her pristine white pillow promoting Dolce Glow’s self-tanning line. The Only Murder in the Building star sported a red bral*tte showcasing her racy cleav*ge with her brunette loose strands enchantingly falling on her face.

Selena went for a minimal makeup look with just her perfectly healthy skin sporting the exotic tan that is to die for. Her eyebrows were on point, and her mascara-laden eyelashes were the only thing needed to ramp up the look more. Gomez captioned the image on her Instagram, “Tan before I tan”, tagging Dolce Glow’s official Insta page.

Selena Gomez got a shout-out from her fans and other celebs for these scintillating bedroom selfies, including adult star Kendra Lust. Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus shared a snap on her IG story section. Check out Selena’s pictures here:

In the second pic, Sel gives a closeup look of her face where she could be seen with flushed cheeks and a soft brown shade on her eyelid with pink lips to compliment the entire look.

What are your thoughts on Selena’s look? Let us know in the comments. And for more fashion stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

