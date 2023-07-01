Amber Heard is finally making public appearances after her highly criticised courtroom trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp. While there were numerous news and rumours about the actress’s acting career, the negative comments have not affected her at all. She came into the spotlight at the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Italy for her upcoming, In the Fire, and as she made a social media post which was brutally trolled by the Depp’s fans.

Directed by Conor Allyn, In the Fire marks the actress’ first movie since her highly publicised trial against Depp last spring, after the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 60, sued her for defamation. Following the trial, things were not pretty smooth for the actress as many rumours circulated that Heard had taken an acting retirement and was planning to settle in Spain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, Amber Heard made her social media comeback post after her last post in December 2022. She shared a photo of herself smiling while onstage at the Taormina Film Festival in Italy, which she attended to promote her movie In the Fire. “Thank you for such an incredibly warm reception at the Taormina Film Festival for my latest movie, In the Fire. It was an unforgettable weekend. #InTheFire,” said the actress in the caption.

check out the post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

What caught everyone’s eye was that she limited her comment section after a few supporters posted sweet messages. Many assumed Amber Heard did not want to be blasted by the fans of Johnny Depp as they would have definitely shown up to the comment section to talk about her. However, some of them were quick enough to react on Twitter to the news of her social media comeback.

“It’s her goodbye tour because Hollywood don’t want her,” said a user reacting to the news.

It's her goodbye tour because Hollywood don't want her 🤣 — Steph (@introspectiveho) July 1, 2023

Another added, “She’s still Amber Turd.”

Sorry I missed her return to the spotlight, unless she is referring to Aquaman 2…. She's still Amber Turd. — Chana B (@ChanaB97530413) July 1, 2023

“Nobody cares about this lying abuser,” said another supporter of Johnny Depp.

Nobody cares about this lying abuser — RED_ABYSS (@RED_ABYSS__) June 30, 2023

“Well, Will Smith had a new movie out in the cinemas after the Oscar slap incident, it’s just that box office.😅😅,” said fourth

Well,will smith had a new movie out in the cinemas after the Oscar slap incident, it's just that box office.😅😅 — Lhg0076 (@lhg0076) July 1, 2023

In the upcoming thriller movie, Amber Heard will be seen as a doctor from New York who travels to a remote plantation in the 1890s to treat a disturbed boy with inexplicable abilities. Let us know what do you think about it and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: When Kate Winslet, Liam Hemsworth’s Topless Steamy Scene Made Her Daughter Furious Because She Got Be “In The Same Space As Him”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News