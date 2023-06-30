Kate Winslet has been in the industry for over three decades, and the actress’s mesmerising craft has made her reach the pinnacle of success. She can make anyone go weak in the knees, even celebrated actors. She once left her daughter furious as she struggled to keep a straight face before Liam Hemsworth and made the actor repeat an intimate scene for 12 hours.

Kate began acting in the 1991 BBC series Dark Season at the age of 15. Since then, she has explored various genres, but her global fame came with James Cameron’s classic Titanic. On the other hand, Liam began his career with Australian soap operas at the age of 16.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back, Kate Winslet and Liam Hemsworth shared the screen space in the 2015 Australian comedy-drama The Dressmaker. The movie impressed the audience as well as critics with its unique story and has an IMDb rating of 7 on 10. While the on-screen chemistry between Kate Winslet and Liam Hemsworth was loved by many, they struggled to bring a lot while filming.

During her appearance at the graham norton show, the Titanic star revealed Liam Hemsworth had to reshoot an intimate shirtless scene for 12 hours. She said, “We struggled to keep a straight face during that scene. Poor Liam, for 12 hours straight, we kept making him take his clothes off. We didn’t mean to! I have to say that was a lovely scene.”

While the movie turned out to be a good one, Winslet did upset her teenage daughter, Mia. The actress said, “My teenage daughter was furious that I got to be (in) the same space as him at that moment.” “She just made a series of sounds,” added the Academy Award winner. It seems that the actress’ daughter was a fan of Liam Hemsworth and was jealous of her mother.

For more Hollywood stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Mission Impossible 7: Tom Cruise Gets On His Knees To Do Yet Another ‘Impossible’ Mission By Clicking Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff & Vanessa Kirby At The Premiere [Video]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News