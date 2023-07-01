Hailey Bieber, besides being married to Justin Bieber and being the daughter of Andrew Baldwin, made a name for herself in the modelling industry, but she embraces herself as a nepo kid with pride. However, that waged war on social media, flooding several criticisms. She opened up in a recent interview about her infamous outfit, and explained that she was not trying to make a statement or anything but rather acknowledged her family background. Scroll below to get the deets.

For the unversed, Hailey’s father is an eminent actor in Hollywood and not to forget, her uncle Alec Baldwin is a popular name in the industry who has been making the headlines owing to the Rust Hutchin case. With being married to Justin, she came to the spotlight on a whole new level, but with that fame came several criticisms, especially from Selena Gomez fans.

Earlier this year, Hailey Bieber stepped out wearing the Nepo baby tee paired with blue jeans and a black bag. She also sported an embellished silver and black belt. Speaking to host Emily Chang of Bloomberg’s The Circuit, the 26-year-old model explained the reason behind her outfit that stirred the internet, especially at a time when people are more vocal about these things. She said, “My point to having worn the T-shirt was not to poke fun at it or be like, ‘Yeah I’m a nepo baby haha,’ type of a thing.”

Hailey Bieber further explained, “It was more so to be like, ‘This is what everyone is saying and I want you to know that this is my way of responding to it.’ I’m just going to call myself a nepo baby, because I am one, and I embrace that I am.”

Hailey Bieber continued, “What was funny about that to me, the way the internet is, it’s like nothing’s ever enough. You’re going to sit there and call me a nepo baby all day long, but then I acknowledge it, and then I’m not enough of a nepo baby? There is never any winning with the internet, and that’s what I’ve always time and time again realized.”

Hailey Bieber recently celebrated one year of her much-prized skincare brand Rhode Skincare and stunned the internet with her glam self.

