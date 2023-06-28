Actor Alec Baldwin, best known for his roles in films such as ‘Beetlejuice’, ‘Cooler’, ‘The Departed’ and ‘The Hunt for Red October’ is healing fast and taking big steps as he was spotted walking without a cane for the first time since his hip surgery.

As per People, “On Tuesday, the actor, 65, was spotted walking without a cane in New York City for the first time since getting his right hip replaced during a procedure on May 30.”

Taking to Instagram, Alec Baldwin had earlier said that the recovery process had been an “incredibly painful” experience and was seen walking with the aid of a metal crutch earlier in June.

Alec Baldwin wife, Hilaria Baldwin, first shared news of the surgery in an Instagram post where she explained that the actor had been experiencing a “very intense chronic pain chapter.”

She captioned “Alec got a new hip today … it was a long time necessary. We have been through so much together … as your partner and as you heal, I want so very much for you to leave this very intense chronic pain chapter behind and improve your quality of life.”

Thanking the people who helped him, she added “Grateful to Dr Davidovitch, Dr Miller, Dr Golden, Dr. Furgiuele, the nurses, pt, ot, staff and other amazing people who so generously are bringing him safely through this.”

As per ‘People’, “Speaking about the pain he was experiencing amid his recovery, he shared, “The pain goes away gradually… but it is incredibly painful. But as we keep saying in my house, ‘It’s the pain that’s going to end the pain.’

“I needed this surgery done at least two years ago and walked around and limped and I did myself no favors because the compensatory damage you do to your back, your neck, your feet, and your knees is not great.”

