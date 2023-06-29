Will Smith’s actor and musician son Jaden Smith has stirred controversy after revealing that it was his mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, who first introduced the family to psychedelics. This reminds us of the time when Jaden had stirred controversy after he asked to be legally emancipated just at the age of 15 after his movie ‘After Earth,’ starring his father Will Smith, tanked at the box-office. Scroll down to read more.

Will then in his memoir mentioned about Jaden’s emancipated controversy saying that it hurt him since he was just 15. It all started when their movie ‘After Earth’ proved to be a dud at the box-office and Jaden was slammed by the critics. This was one of his earlier acting gigs which seemingly ended up affecting him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Buzzfeed, Will Smith reflected on the moment in his memoir when his son Jaden Smith asked to be legally emancipated, writing, “After Earth was an abysmal box office and critical failure. And what was worse was that Jaden took the hit.” Will continued, “Fans and the press were absolutely vicious; they said and printed things about Jaden that I refuse to repeat. Jaden had faithfully done everything that I’d instructed him to do, and I had coached him into the worst public mauling he’d ever experienced.” The actor then added, “At 15 years old, when Jaden asked about being an emancipated minor, my heart shattered. He ultimately decided against it, but it sucks to feel like you’ve hurt your kids.”

Will Smith further shared, “We never discussed it, but I know he felt betrayed. He felt misled, and he lost his trust in my leadership.” For the unversed, an emancipated minor is someone who is legally deemed a child, yet is free from control by their parents or guardians.

Interestingly, Jaden Smith while later appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show claimed, “See, here’s the thing. I’m not going anywhere. The thing that people don’t get is everything at this house is free.”

He added, “I can get anything and everything at his house, so I’m going to be there for 20, 30 years. [Will] says as soon as I have a movie that’s bigger than one of his movies, I can get my own house.”

Will Smith, too later joked about it saying, “I think I made a joke in Tokyo. I mean, my baby boy — he’s never leaving ever! No emancipation for the Smith kids.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Leonardo DiCaprio Sued A Magazine That Was About To Publish His Offensive Pictures With Frontal N*dity On Display – Read

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News