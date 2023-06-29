The iconic TV show Friends saw many guest appearances from Hollywood stars during its run time, the most notable being Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Reese Witherspoon and Adam Goldberg, among a few others. While most of the cameo appearances were shot without any trouble, it was Jean-Claude Van Damme who apparently made the star cast of Friends a bit uncomfortable. Scroll down to read more.

According to reports, Friends lead actresses Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston were not quite happy with Jean-Claude Van Damme’s behaviour on set. Cox played the iconic role of Monica Geller in the show whereas, Aniston starred as Rachel Green in the award-winning show.

Speaking of Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston getting troubled by Jean-Claude Van Damme’s behaviour, as per Fandom Wire, Michael Lembeck, who directed the particular episode, revealed, “He’s unprepared and arrogant! But this is the story I want to share: We shoot him and Jennifer first. Then she walks over to me and says, “Lem, Lem, would you do me a favour and ask him not to put his tongue in my mouth when he’s kissing me?” Lembeck then revealed, “I tell him everything is great but it’s a tight shot so maybe let’s not do that.” If this was not enough Courteney Cox then approaches Lembeck, ironically, for the same issue.

The director revealed, “Then we’re shooting a scene later with Courteney. Here comes Courteney walking toward me and saying, “Lem, can you please tell him not to put his tongue in my mouth?” I couldn’t believe it! I had to tell him again, but a little firmer.”

Jean-Claude Van Damme appeared as himself in the guest appearance role for the episode called The One After the Superbowl: Part 2. In the episode, Monica, played by Cox) and Rachel, played by Aniston, try to get his attention after meeting the actor on a movie set after they clash over a misunderstanding.

Friends co-writer Michael Borkow, while talking about Jean once admitted, “He’s not a comedy star, and I think it showed. On the other hand, we didn’t need him to be funny. We needed a big Hollywood star that the girls would fight over and he did that great.”

Speaking on the Jean-Claude Van Damme, NBC Entertainment Warren Littlefield once quipped that it was quite debatable if Jean was more difficult to work with or the monkey.

