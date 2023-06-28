David Corenswet, who is known for his work in shows like Hollywood and The Politician, has been chosen to play Superman- the iconic DC character which was earlier played by Henry Cavill. While Corenswet will now be gearing up for the biggest role of his career so far, the actor, once in an interview, revealed how he had a difficult time in shooting a descriptive s*x scene for his show Hollywood.

David Corenswet is a 29-year-old American actor, who hails from Philadelphia and will soon be seen in James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy. Actress Rachel Brosnahan, 32, has been chosen to play the role of Lois Lane. She is best known for her award-winning show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Speaking of David Corenswet talking about his s*x scene, as per Showbiz Cheatsheet, the actor who plays Jack Castello in season 1 explained in an interview how he was worried about his s*x scene with Patti LuPone. Corenswet revealed he loved how over-s*xualized the script was adding, “I wasn’t immediately turned off by the whole thing [because] one of the points of the show was to take these glamorous icons and show those people having all the base instincts and fantasies and cravings and kinks that anybody has in any era.” However, he had a hard time to bring those scenes to life. Corenswet continued, “When I read it, I thought that would be a really big challenge”

David Corenswet added, “Every scene I read, I wonder[ed] whether I [could] do it. I have no idea [what] I’m going to be able to do it until I show up on the day. But as far as the s*x stuff, the scene where Jack gets introduced to the world and turns his first trick, in the finished product, that’s a beautiful s*x scene with Patti LuPone.”

Corenswet shared that the original scene written in the book by Scotty Bowers was much more raunchy as compared to the adapted scene in the Netflix series.

He could finally pull off the s*x scene after realizing that it was more about two lonely people coming together in a moment of passion than s*x.

Talking about the show, Corenswet, in the same interview, said, “I don’t know if this is appropriate, but I mean, it was like soft-to-medium-core p*rn. It was very explicit and very descriptive” revealing that there were pages of descriptive s*x scenes and intimate encounters in the series.”

