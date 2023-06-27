Netflix “values” its partnership with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The couple signed a rumoured $100 million deal with the streaming service when they stepped down as senior royals to move to California three years ago and vowed to become financially independent.

So far, they’ve released the fly-on-the-wall docuseries, ‘Harry + Meghan’, and another documentary programme called ‘Live to Lead’.

And their Archewell company has a number of projects in the pipeline, including making ‘Bad Manners’, a prequel based on Charles Dickens’ classic character Miss Havisham but with the lonely spinster reimagined as a strong woman living in a patriarchal society, though the show has yet to be greenlit.

Harry’s documentary series about the Invictus Games is also near completion, however, Meghan’s animated children’s series ‘Pearl’ was cancelled last May, and the couple have also had a number of other proposals quashed.

The streaming giant has insisted its partnership with the pair is still going strong following a report by The Sun that alleged “they will get the rest” of their money “only if they produce content of real interest.”

A Netflix spokesperson told ET: “We value our partnership with Archewell Productions. ‘Harry + Meghan’ was Netflix’s biggest documentary debut ever, and we’ll continue to work together on a number of projects, including the upcoming documentary series ‘Heart of Invictus’.”

A spokesperson for Archewell has said: “New companies often make changes in their start-up phase, both with people and strategy, and we are no exception. We’re more equipped, focused and energised than ever before.”

She also noted the company had recently hired actress and producer Tracy Ryerson as head of scripted content.

