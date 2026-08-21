Insidious: Out Of The Further Worldwide Box Office: Here’s The Magic Number It Needs To Push The Horror Franchise Beyond $800M! (Photo Credit: Sony Pictures)

The sixth film in the popular horror franchise Insidious is out in theaters, and now all eyes are on its box office tally. Insidious: Out of the Further is eyeing a decent debut with a new family and cast, except for Lin Shaye, and it has an opportunity to take the Insidious franchise beyond a major milestone at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

As mentioned in previous reports, it is the sixth film in the Insidious film series. The horror movie received mixed to positive reviews from critics who saw it at its world premiere. But on Rotten Tomatoes, the ratings are not so encouraging at all, with only 59%. However, if the audience enjoys it, it will also be a box-office success like its predecessors.

Insidious franchise at the worldwide box office

According to Variety‘s report, the five Insidious movies have raked in $740 million at the worldwide box office. All the films are made on a low budget and have crossed the $100 million milestone worldwide, becoming massive successes. The highest-grossing Insidious movie of all time is $189.08 million worldwide. The latest film, Insidious: Out of the Further, also has a modest budget, and with the film’s upward trend, it might achieve box-office success like its predecessors.

How much must it earn to push the franchise past the $800 million milestone?

The Insidious franchise is about $60 million short of surpassing the $800 million milestone worldwide. Since it is tracking to earn around $50 million worldwide in its opening weekend alone, this feat could be achieved by the second weekend. If Insidious 6 performs well, then the horror franchise might also hit the $900 million mark worldwide.

Check out the highest-grossing Insidious movies worldwide

Insidious: The Red Door (2023) — $189.08 million Insidious: The Last Key (2018) — $167.9 million Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013) — $161.9 million Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015) — $112.9 million Insidious (2010) — $100.1 million

What is Insidious 6 about?

The film follows a young woman who can interact with spirits and bring them to the mortal world, but is soon haunted by malevolent forces. Insidious 6 has hit the screens today.

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