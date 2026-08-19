Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office Day 20 Update! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Jacob Batalon starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day refuses to slow down at the Indian box office. The Marvel superhero flick has swiftly crossed the 475 crore mark and is enjoying a rock-steady hold. Scroll below for the day 20 update!

Rock-steady in the third week!

According to estimates, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected 2.55 crore on day 20 at the Indian box office across all versions. It showcased a 21% jump compared to 2.1 crore collected on the third Monday. There’s competition from The Odyssey and the local releases – Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947, but it has maintained a good momentum so far.

The total collection now stands at 476.33 crore net after 20 days. Including taxes, the gross earnings currently stand at 562.05 crore.

Check out the revised box office breakdown in India in all versions (net collection):

Week 1: 336 crore (8 days)

(8 days) Week 2: 111.78 crore

Day 16: 3.9 crore

Day 17: 10.4 crore

Day 18: 9.6 crore

Day 19: 2.1 crore

Day 20: 2.55 crore

Total: 476.33 crore

Inches closer to the 500 crore milestone!

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now less than 25 crore away from entering the 500 crore club. The fourth weekend will bring it closer to the historic feat that no other Hollywood film has achieved in India.

Take a look at the highest-grossing Hollywood films in India (net collection):

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – 476.33 crore (20 days) Avatar: The Way of Water – 390.6 crore Avengers: Endgame – 373.22 crore Avengers: Infinity War – 227.43 crore Spider-Man: No Way Home – 212 crore Avatar: Fire And Ash – 190.5 crore The Jungle Book – 188 crore The Odyssey – 176.66 crore The Lion King – 150.09 crore Avatar – 141.25 crore

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Day 20 Summary

India net: 476.33 crore

India gross: 562.05 crore

Check out the Spider-Man: Brand New Day daily box office collection breakdown here.

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