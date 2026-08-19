Spider-Man: Brand New Day North America Box Office: Eyes Lifetime Of Over $900 million (Photo Credit – Instagram/JioHotstar)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is breaking records with each passing day. The Tom Holland starrer is all set to cross the $800 million mark in its third week at the North America box office. It is also eyeing to surpass the record of Spider-Man: No Way Home and become the highest-grossing Spider-Man film. Scroll ahead to read the detailed box office report!

How Much Did Spider-Man: Brand New Day Earn At North America Box Office In 18 Days?

The popular film earned an amazing $7.5 million on its third Monday. This was a 55% drop from its second Monday collection. The total domestic box office collection for the film now stands at $794 million. The film will easily cross the $800 million mark after its 19th day at the box office in the USA. The film is currently ahead of Avengers: Endgame by $66 million at the same point. When it started out, the Tom Holland-starrer was just $3 million ahead of Endgame.

Brand New Day has also become the 3rd biggest 3rd Monday of all time for a July release in North America. The film is trailing The Odyssey ($9.7 million) and Barbie ($9.1 million).

Brand New Day Set To Surpass No Way Home

Brand New Day is all set to beat the lifetime collection of Tom Holland’s previous film, No Way Home. The film, which explored the multiverse and brought together all three Spider-Men (including Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire), was a box-office hit and became the 3rd-highest-grossing film in US box-office history. Now, Brand New Day is set to surpass the film’s collection by the end of Week 3. No Way Home earned $814.9 million during its theatrical run in North America. The latest Spider-Man film is just $21 million away from beating No Way Home and becoming the highest-grossing Spidey film of all time.

Can Brand New Day Beat The Force Awakens?

It is now certain that Brand New Day will cross the $900 million mark, becoming the second film to achieve this milestone in North American box office history. It needs just $65 million to become the second-highest-grossing film at the domestic box office. But with the film eyeing the $900 million mark, it has a real shot at finally beating the record held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens for 11 years. With a cume of $936.66 million, it has been the highest-grossing film at the North American box office since 2015.

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