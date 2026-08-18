The End of Oak Street Worldwide Box Office: Can Anne Hathaway’s Dino Epic Beat Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day? (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The End of Oak Street, starring Anne Hathaway, opened in cinemas this weekend, but it did not have a great debut. It is a sci-fi movie with many milestones to achieve during its box-office run. Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day was also released this year, and this Anne Hathaway starrer is now eyeing its global haul, but how much does it need to beat it? Keep scrolling for the numbers.

The End of Oak Street at the worldwide box office

The sci-fi movie had a moderate opening at the domestic and worldwide box office this weekend. It was released in 3446 theaters across North America, and despite such a wide release, it collected just $21 million in its opening weekend. It debuted at #3 in the domestic box office rankings, failing to beat The Odyssey in its 5th frame.

However, two of the top three movies feature Anne Hathaway in a leading role, which is a notable thing for the actress. According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, The End of Oak Street grossed $26 million overseas. Combined with domestic gross, the film’s worldwide box office hits $47.01 million in its opening weekend. It is expected to hit $100 million in its second weekend.

Box office summary of The End of Oak Street

Domestic – $21.0 million

International – $26.0 million

Worldwide – $47.0 million

How much does it need to beat Disclosure Day?

Disclosure Day is a sci-fi alien movie directed by Steven Spielberg featuring Emily Blunt in a key role. It was released earlier this year and was not a financial success. Despite the poor run, the film collected $240.7 million at the worldwide box office. It is one of the top 20 worldwide grossers in 2026.

With The End of Oak Street needing around $194 million more to surpass the global haul of Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day, the box office battle between Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt is getting even more interesting. Released worldwide on August 14, Hathaway already has the upper hand thanks to The Odyssey’s record-breaking run, and now all eyes are on whether The End of Oak Street can deliver another major win for the actress.

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Must Read: The End Of Oak Street Worldwide Box Office: Less Than $40M Away From Recovering Its Cost Despite A Modest Debut

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