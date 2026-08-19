The Odyssey China Box Office: Nolan’s Epic Has Oppenheimer & Tenet In Sight After Incredible 5-Day Run (Photo Credit – Universal Pictures)

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey landed in China nearly a month after its worldwide release on July 17. The epic had a great opening in the South Asian country, emerging as the second-biggest opening weekend for a Hollywood movie in 2026. Now, it has registered the biggest 1st Tuesday for a Hollywood film post-COVID, despite limited screenings. Scroll ahead for detailed box office numbers!

The Odyssey Completes 5 Days In China

While Christopher Nolan’s directorial is enjoying strong word of mouth in the country, it is struggling with a limited screen count. Despite that, the film registered a strong $4.3 million on its first Tuesday. The film was screened on just 40,000 screens in the country, 2,000 fewer than on Monday. The film also witnessed a 10.4% drop from its first Monday collection. The film’s total collection after 5 days stands at $45.4 million.

Beats Jurassic World Dominion

With its $4.3 million first Tuesday at the China box office, it has surpassed Jurassic World Dominion’s $4.2 million first Tuesday. It is now the 8th-biggest first Tuesday post-COVID for a Hollywood film.

With its Monday collection, it became the 2nd-biggest Monday for Hollywood in 2026, only behind Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Compared to most tentpole films, The Odyssey received fewer screens, and it has also been at the #2 spot at the Chinese box office. The country’s box office is dominated by the local war comedy-drama film Once Upon A Time In The Middle East.

The Odyssey is all set to beat Dune 2

The Odyssey is now looking at beating the lifetime run of Dune: Part 2 in China in just 7 days. The epic is likely to surpass the total collection of Oppenheimer and Tenet after wrapping up its second weekend at the local box office. However, it all depends on how many screens are allotted to The Odyssey going forward. From Wednesday, the film will be screened in just 24,000 halls.

More About The Movie

The film was reportedly made on a $250 million budget, and it has already raked in $1.3 billion worldwide. It has generated a huge profit. The movie is still on track to earn between $1.6 billion and $1.7 billion, making it the all-time highest-grossing R-rated movie worldwide. The Odyssey was released on July 17.

Box Office Summary Of The Odyssey

Domestic – $508.7 million

International – $789.4 million

Worldwide – $1.3 billion

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