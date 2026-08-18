The Odyssey India Box Office: Registers Nearly 11x Opening Day Multiplier (Photo Credit: Universal Pictures)

The Odyssey, starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, and others, has turned out to be a big success at the Indian box office. Released amid good buzz, the film did impressive business and maintained the momentum despite several new releases. Now, after spending a month in theaters, it is showing signs of exhaustion, eyeing a lifetime collection of 180-185 crore net. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did The Odyssey earn at the Indian box office in 32 days?

The epic action-fantasy film has again dropped below 1 crore after seeing a jump during the fifth weekend. On the fifth Monday, day 32, it scored an estimated 62 lakh. Overall, it has earned 175.95 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 207.63 crore gross. As mentioned above, the film will wrap up below 190 crore net, thus just missing the 200 crore mark.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 85.65 crore

Week 2 – 45.67 crore

Week 3 – 23.69 crore

Week 4 – 15.65 crore

Day 29 – 98 lakh

Day 30 – 1.92 crore

Day 31 – 1.77 crore

Day 32 – 62 lakh

Total – 175.95 crore

Enjoys nearly 11x opening day multiplier!

The Odyssey scored 16.08 crore on the opening day. Further, due to positive word-of-mouth, it maintained strong momentum and fetched solid collections. Currently in its fifth week, the film has earned 175.95 crore net. So, if calculated, it is enjoying nearly an 11x opening day multiplier. In other words, the biggie has multiplied its opening-day collection by almost 11 times, which is impressive given the quantum of its opening-day collection.

Usually, we see big films lose steam after the first two weeks, but here, The Odyssey kept attracting audiences even after two weeks, and now, in its fifth week, it continues to enjoy its share of audiences.

More about the film

The Odyssey also stars Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron. It is produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan under the banner of Universal Pictures and Syncopy. It is distributed by Universal Pictures.

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of The Odyssey in India.

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