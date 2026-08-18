The Odyssey China Box Office: Can Christopher Nolan’s $1 Billion+ Blockbuster Break Into China’s Post-COVID Top 10? (Photo Credit – Universal Pictures)

The Odyssey debuts in China with solid numbers, recording one of the biggest opening weekends for Christopher Nolan movies. It is scoring solid numbers in China, but is it enough to break into the top 10 grossers post-COVID? It would need to surpass the lifetime haul of Meg 2: The Trench at the Chinese box office. It still needs a huge box-office collection in China to achieve this feat. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected so far at the box office in China?

Christopher Nolan’s magnum opus collected $4.8 million on its first Monday at the box office in China. It is the 11th biggest first Monday post-COVID for Hollywood releases. It drops by 50.5% from Sunday, despite playing in just over 42k screenings in China. In four days, the mythological epic’s box office total has hit $41.1 million in China.

How much will it need to break into the post-COVID top 10 Hollywood grossers in China?

According to industry analyst Luiz Fernando‘s report, at #10 in the post-COVID top 10 grossers in China is Jason Statham’s Meg 2: The Trench. It collected $115.7 million in China during its lifetime. Therefore, The Odyssey will have to first cross the $100 million milestone at the box office in China to edge closer to Meg 2: The Trench’s China haul and the top 10 post-COVID Hollywood grossers. Meanwhile, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is at #4 with a collection of more than $210.7 million.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood films in China post-COVID

Zootopia 2 — $657.8 million Avatar: The Way of Water — $246 million F9: The Fast Saga — $215.3 million Spider-Man: Brand New Day — $210.7 million* Godzilla vs. Kong — $188.7 million Avatar: Fire and Ash — $178 million Jurassic World Dominion — $157.9 million Fast X — $135.2 million Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire — $134.3 million Meg 2: The Trench — $115.7 million

* Still running in theaters

More about the movie

After scoring the 2nd-biggest Monday of the year in China, it is already set for a Strong Tuesday at the box office in China. Christopher Nolan’s film has already recorded $1.6 million in pre-sales for today, playing over 41k screenings. The Odyssey has already raked in $1.3 billion worldwide, and its box-office journey in China has only just begun.

Box office summary of The Odyssey

Domestic – $505.1 million

International – $792 million

Worldwide – $1.3 billion

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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