The Odyssey IMAX Box Office: Crosses $300M Worldwide (Photo Credit – Universal Pictures)

The Odyssey has set a new benchmark for future IMAX releases. It has become the first film ever to cross this major milestone through IMAX screenings alone worldwide. It will be one of the biggest years in IMAX history, according to reports, and The Odyssey has already started it. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

It has been earning strong box-office numbers domestically and worldwide. It is one of the top 5 biggest hits of all time among Universal releases worldwide as well. The milestones keep coming in for the Nolan movie, even after four weeks have passed. This was one of Nolan’s most ambitious projects and his first epic.

The Odyssey crosses the $300 million milestone in IMAX worldwide

According to media reports, The Odyssey collected a massive $37 million worldwide in IMAX screenings over its 5th weekend. It includes $13 million alone from China, where the film debuted this weekend. It has crossed the $300 million milestone worldwide in IMAX screenings alone. The current IMAX global total for the film stands at $346.4 million.

It is the first film in IMAX history to cross the $300 million milestone worldwide. The mythological epic surpassed Avatar’s entire run in record time, and that James Cameron-helmed movie held that IMAX record for over 15 years. With Dune 3 also releasing in the second half of this year, it will be one of the biggest years in IMAX history.

More about The Odyssey

The movie has crossed the $1.29 billion mark at the worldwide box office, beating Iron Man 3 and Frozen, among others, to break into the all-time top 30 highest-grossing films worldwide. The movie follows Odysseus as he embarks on a perilous journey back to Ithaca after the Trojan War, encountering mythical creatures such as the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens, and Calypso along the way. The Odyssey was released on July 17.

Box office summary of The Odyssey

Domestic – $504.7 million

International – $786.2 million

Worldwide – $1.29 billion

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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