The Odyssey India Box Office Day 33 Collection! ( Photo Credit – Instagram; JioHotstar )

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey continues to hold on at the Indian box office, but the end is now very near. Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon’s epic fantasy action drama has registered a 31% jump on the fifth discounted Tuesday. But it will not be able to beat The Jungle Book now. Scroll below for the day 33 update!

The Odyssey India Box Office Collection

According to estimates, The Odyssey collected 81 lakh at the Indian box office on day 33. It is a 31% jump compared to 62 lakh on the fifth Monday. Even in the fifth week, this momentum for a Hollywood film is excellent. Not to forget, there’s competition from Spider-Man: Brand New Day and other local competitors.

The total net collection now stands at 176.76 crore after 33 days in India. Including taxes, the gross earnings currently stand at 208.59 crore.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 85.65 crore

Week 2 – 45.67 crore

Week 3 – 23.69 crore

Week 4 – 15.65 crore

Day 29 – 98 lakh

Day 30 – 1.92 crore

Day 31 – 1.77 crore

Day 32 – 62 lakh

Day 33 – 81 lakh

Total – 176.76 crore

The Jungle Book is now out of reach!

The Jungle Book had collected 188 crore net during its theatrical run, making it the 7th highest-grossing Hollywood film in India. The Odyssey needed 11.24 crore more to surpass that mark, but that will no longer be possible.

Take a look at the highest-grossing Hollywood films in India (net collection):

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – 476.33 crore (20 days) Avatar: The Way of Water – 390.6 crore Avengers: Endgame – 373.22 crore Avengers: Infinity War – 227.43 crore Spider-Man: No Way Home – 212 crore Avatar: Fire And Ash – 190.5 crore The Jungle Book – 188 crore The Odyssey – 176.76 crore (33 days) The Lion King – 150.09 crore Avatar – 141.25 crore

The Odyssey India Box Office Day 33 Summary

Net collection: 176.76 crore

Gross collection: 208.59 crore

Here’s the detailed The Odyssey day-wise collection breakdown in India.

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Must Read: Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office Day 20: Crosses 475 Crore Feat, Tom Holland Starrer Is Rock-Steady!

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