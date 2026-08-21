Spider-Man: Brand New Day North America Box Office: Set To Beat No Way Home (Photo Credit – Instagram)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is becoming the biggest comic book movie ever at the box office in North America. It is now set to outshine its predecessor, Spider-Man: No Way Home’s lifetime total at the box office in North America. It will be the biggest Spider-Man movie of all time. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day at the box office in North America

Brand New Day collected another strong $6.5 million at the box office in North America on its third Wednesday. It dropped by 51.9% from last Wednesday at the North American box office, still dominating at #1 since its release. In just 20 days, the Marvel movie has hit the $810.4 million. It is also the fastest film in history to cross the $800 million mark domestically.

Set to surpass No Way Home as the biggest solo Spider-Man movie in North America

Spider-Man: No Way Home, released in 2021, set multiple records in its theatrical run. It became the highest-grossing solo Spider-Man movie and the highest-grossing superhero movie ever. While Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already surpassed No Way Home’s worldwide total, it is still inches away from beating its domestic haul.

According to Box Office Mojo, Spider-Man: No Way Home collected $814.86 million in its lifetime at the North American box office. It is also the 3rd-highest-grossing film of all time at the domestic box office. Brand New Day is less than $5 million away from surpassing No Way Home as the all-time highest-grossing solo superhero/Spider-Man movie in North America. It will also become the 3rd-biggest film domestically of all time.

It is also expected to surpass Star Wars: The Force Awakens as the biggest Hollywood movie of all time domestically. It is a huge achievement in the comic book/superhero movie genre. Amid all the superhero fatigue debates, a solo superhero movie could rule the all-time box office chart in North America. Globally, Spider-Man: Brand New Day hit $2.046 billion and was released on July 31.

Box office summary

Domestic – $810.4 million

International – $1.2 billion

Worldwide – $2.046 billion

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is becoming the biggest comic book movie ever at the box office in North America. It is now set to outshine its predecessor, Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s lifetime total at the box office in North America. It will be the biggest Spider-Man movie of all time. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day at the box office in North America

Brand New Day collected another strong $6.5 million at the box office in North America on its third Wednesday. It dropped by 51.9% from last Wednesday at the North American box office, still dominating at #1 since its release. In just 20 days, the Marvel movie has hit the $810.4 million. It is also the fastest film in history to cross the $800 million mark domestically.

Set to surpass No Way Home as the biggest solo Spider-Man movie in North America

Spider-Man: No Way Home, released in 2021, set multiple records in its theatrical run. It became the highest-grossing solo Spider-Man movie and the highest-grossing superhero movie ever. While Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already surpassed No Way Home’s worldwide total, it is still inches away from beating its domestic haul.

According to Box Office Mojo, Spider-Man: No Way Home collected $814.86 million in its lifetime at the North American box office. It is also the 3rd-highest-grossing film of all time at the domestic box office. Brand New Day is less than $5 million away from surpassing No Way Home as the all-time highest-grossing solo superhero/Spider-Man movie in North America. It will also become the 3rd-biggest film domestically of all time.

It is also expected to surpass Star Wars: The Force Awakens as the biggest Hollywood movie of all time domestically. It is a huge achievement in the comic book/superhero movie genre. Amid all the superhero fatigue debates, a solo superhero movie could rule the all-time box office chart in North America. Globally, Spider-Man: Brand New Day hit $2.046 billion and was released on July 31.

Box office summary

Domestic – $810.4 million

International – $1.2 billion

Worldwide – $2.046 billion

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office Day 20: Crosses 475 Crore Feat, Tom Holland Starrer Is Rock-Steady!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News