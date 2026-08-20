The End Of Oak Street Worldwide Box Office: Beats 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple & Eyes Evil Dead Burn Next (Photo Credit: Warner Bros.)

The End of Oak Street is starting to climb the global grossers list of this year despite a slow start. The film has surpassed the worldwide box office total of 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple and has its eyes set on Evil Dead Burn. These are small milestones for Anne Hathaway that will encourage her further and push her towards bigger goals worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It received strong reviews from critics, but the influence of The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day is still too overpowering, resulting in a muted debut weekend. It collected $21.01 million at the box office in North America on its opening weekend, debuting at #3, which is a modest start for a sci-fi thriller like this.

The End of Oak Street at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo, The End of Oak Street collected $25.9 million so far at the box office in North America in five days. It includes $2.9 million from its first Discounted Tuesday at the box office in North America. Internationally, the movie’s box office total stands at $32.6 million, and, combined with the domestic total, the worldwide collection is $58.5 million.

Box office summary of The End of Oak Street

Domestic – $25.9 million

International – $32.6 million

Worldwide – $58.5 million

Surpasses The Bone Temple worldwide

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple was released earlier this year, which had an underwhelming run at the box office. It collected $58.5 million at the worldwide box office. The End of Oak Street is eyeing Evil Dead Burn next at the worldwide box office. For the record, Evil Dead Burn collected $71.4 million worldwide, and the Anne Hathaway starrer is less than $20 million away from surpassing its global haul, inching closer to the 2026 top 40 grossers worldwide.

What is the film about?

The film follows the Platt family as they band together to navigate their new surroundings after a cosmic event transports their suburban neighborhood to an unknown place. The End of Oak Street was released on August 14.

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