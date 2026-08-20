Avengers: Doomsday Box Office: Robert Downey Jr.’s Return Sends Pre-Sales Soaring 4 Months Ahead Of Release! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

MCU’s Avengers: Doomsday’s special look at its villain, Doctor Doom, over the past few days has increased everyone’s interest tenfold. The movie is undoubtedly special for many reasons, and Robert Downey Jr’s return and reunion with Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth are among them. It is already making news with its pre-sales ahead of release, and there are still four months left. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

It is clashing with Dune 3, and its pre-sales are also insane. The film is already on track to earn over $100 million if it maintains this momentum. The Denis Villeneuve-helmed movie, along with the MCU biggie, is expected to give one of the biggest weekends of the year and of all time. The Marvel movie is the biggest crossover film since Avengers: Endgame, and all the comic book fans, especially the Marvel fans, are eagerly waiting to watch it on the big screens.

Avengers: Doomsday reportedly crossed $35 million in pre-sales at the box office

According to Global Box Office‘s X post, Avengers: Endgame has already surpassed the $35 million mark in pre-sales. There are still four months left before it releases. It is a record achievement, as the film earned this collection earlier than any other movie in cinema history. According to reports, Disney opened the tickets for approximately 1k premium large-format locations under its new Infinity Vision Program.

According to reports, it raked in $16.5 million in the first 24 hours alone. For comparison, Spider-Man: Brand New Day began its advance sales about 45 days before release; however, Avengers: Doomsday began selling tickets roughly 4 months in advance.

More about the film

Avengers: Doomsday is tracking to record one of the biggest opening weekends in North America, and the previous films have all seen an upward trend in their domestic debuts. The film would open above the $100 million mark at the domestic box office alone.

The film follows groups of heroes from three different universes—the Avengers, Wakandans, and New Avengers from Earth-616; the Fantastic Four from Earth-828; and the original X-Men from a separate universe—as they converge to face the existential threat of Doctor Doom. Directed by the Russo brothers, it features an ensemble cast led by Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom. Avengers: Doomsday was released on December 18.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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