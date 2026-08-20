Spider-Man: Brand New Day North America Box Office: Fastest Film Ever To Cross $800M ( Photo Credit – Sony Pictures )

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has become the fastest film ever to reach a major box-office milestone in North America. It has also become the 4th-highest-grossing movie at the North American box office. The Tom Holland starrer will soon surpass its predecessor, Spider-Man: No Way Home, to break into the all-time top 3 grossers domestically. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Odyssey and Brand New Day have made Tom Holland surpass Robert Downey Jr as the highest-paid actor of the year. It is one of the biggest years in Holland’s career, giving two back-to-back blockbusters in a year. Zendaya is also having the best year so far, and she has yet another release coming up in December – Dune 3, which is also creating a strong buzz.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day crosses $800 million at the North American box office

According to Box Office Mojo, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has collected a solid $9.87 million on its third Tuesday at the box office in North America. It dropped by 50.7% from last Tuesday and, in doing so, crossed the $800 million milestone domestically. It is the fastest film in history to cover the $800 million milestone in North America and currently stands at $803.9 million cume.

Breaks into all-time top 4 grossers in North America

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has become the 4th-highest-grossing film at the North American box office. It has surpassed Avatar’s $785.2 million domestic haul to become the 4th-highest-grossing film in North America all time. It will soon beat the domestic haul of Spider-Man: No Way Home to break into the top 3.

Spider-Man: No Way Home collected $814.8 million in its lifetime, and Brand New Day is just $11 million away from beating No Way Home as the all-time highest-grossing Spidey movie domestically. It is tracking to earn $900-$960 million in its domestic run. Spider-Man: Brand New Day was released on July 31.

Box office summary of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Domestic – $803.9 million

International – $1.2 billion

Worldwide – $2.0 billion

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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