Toy Story 5 Worldwide Box Office: Set To Beat The Highest-Grossing Despicable Me Universe Movie (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Toy Story 5 has entered the last leg of its release. It has become the highest-grossing animated film of 2026 and is closing in on the worldwide haul of the highest-grossing Despicable Me/Minions franchise movie to date. Toy Story 5 is already the 10th-highest-grossing G/PG-rated movie worldwide. It will climb higher in the all-time global chart among G/PG-rated movies if it beats this Despicable Me universe movie. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Pixar animation has kept exhibitors busy with its outstanding performance during peak days. It is still earning at the box office but has been overshadowed by the new releases. It has run its course and achieved the franchise crown domestically and worldwide. The animated feature might soon make its way to the streaming platform and exit the theaters.

Toy Story 5 at the worldwide box office

The latest Toy Story movie is out of the top 5 domestic rankings, with so many new releases running in cinemas. However, it is trying its best to get back in the top 5. Toy Story 5 collected $305k on Wednesday across 1925 locations in North America, down 48.8% from last Wednesday. Based on the latest numbers from Box Office Mojo, the Pixar sequel has hit the $476.6 million domestic cume, and the global total is $1.116 billion.

Box office summary of Toy Story 5

Domestic – $476.6 million

International – $639.7 million

Worldwide – $1.116 billion

Set to surpass Minions worldwide

Minions, released in 2015, is the first spin-off movie of the Despicable Me franchise. It spawned two more sequels in the Minions franchise, but the 2015 movie remains the all-time biggest hit in the Despicable Me/Minions film series. Minions collected worldwide in its lifetime and became the 9th-highest-grossing G/PG-rated film ever.

Toy Story 5 is still $43 million short of surpassing Minions’ global haul and becoming the 9th-highest-grossing G/PG-rated movie worldwide. It is still on track to earn between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion at the worldwide box office during its run. Thus, it still has a shot at beating Minions if it lands in the higher end of the mentioned range. The Pixar sequel could eventually achieve this one last milestone worldwide. The Tom Hanks-starrer animation has been running in theaters since June 19.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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