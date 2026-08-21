Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie Worldwide Box Office: Set To Beat The King Of Kings (Photo Credit – Instagram)

Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie is one of the latest films running in theaters, and it is edging closer to the $100 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It is overcoming some of the animated features already at the worldwide box office. This time, it is eyeing the global haul of Angel Studios’ The King of Kings. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie was released during a crowded time, yet it is doing well as the only new family movie in theaters. The animated feature’s predecessor performed well and became a commercial success. It is also holding up well against other trending, more popular movies at the domestic box office, remaining in the top 5.

Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie at the worldwide box office

Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie collected $1.26 million on its first Wednesday at the box office in North America, dropping just 41.5% from its first discounted Tuesday. The movie hit $25.2 million at the domestic box office in six days. Internationally, the movie has hit the $54.7 million cume, and, combined with the domestic total, the worldwide collection is $79.9 million [via Box Office Mojo].

Box office summary of Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie

Domestic – $25.2 million

International – $54.7 million

Worldwide – $79.9 million

Inches away from surpassing The King of Kings worldwide

The King of Kings is an animated Christian film by Angel Studios, released in 2025. Despite the mixed reviews, the film was a commercial success. The King of Kings collected $83.6 million at the worldwide box office, becoming one of Angel Studios‘ top 5 highest-grossing films. Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie is less than $5 million away from surpassing the global haul of The King of Kings as a minor milestone.

This weekend, The Dino Movie will surpass The King of Kings and move closer to the $100 million milestone. If it performed well, then it is expected to surpass the major global milestone. The Dino Movie will also surpass its worldwide break-even target. Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie follows the Paw Patrol as they crash-land on a dinosaur-populated island and are thrown into a series of daring rescues. Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie was released on August 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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