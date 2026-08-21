The Odyssey North America Box Office: Here’s How Much It Needs To Beat The Dark Knight & Become Christopher Nolan’s Biggest Domestic Hit! (Photo Credit – Universal Pictures/Netflix)

The Odyssey might have become Christopher Nolan’s all-time highest-grossing movie at the worldwide box office. But it has not yet earned the #1 crown at the North American box office, which still belongs to The Dark Knight. However, The Odyssey is inches away from surpassing The Dark Knight’s domestic haul as the all-time highest-grossing Christopher Nolan film. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected so far at the North American box office?

The Christopher Nolan-helmed epic has been keeping steady at the domestic box office. It collected $3.5 million on its 5th Wednesday at the North American box office, maintaining a strong hold. In 34 days, the film has raked in $516.3 million at the North American box office.

Set to beat The Dark Knight at the North American box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is still behind The Dark Knight’s domestic haul. The Dark Knight is the second film in Nolan’s Batman trilogy and the highest-grossing film he has directed in North America. The Dark Knight collected $534.9 million at the domestic box office.

The Odyssey is less than $20 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of The Dark Knight and becoming the biggest Christopher Nolan hit at the North American box office. However, The Odyssey has surpassed The Dark Knight at the worldwide box office, including its sequel, to become Nolan’s biggest worldwide hit. It just needs to beat this Heath Ledger-starring Nolan movie to achieve the domestic crown.

More about the film

The Odyssey has grossed $1.352 billion worldwide and is the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever. It recently earned this title by surpassing Deadpool & Wolverine. Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, and Tom Holland starrer The Odyssey was released on July 17.

Box office summary of The Odyssey

Domestic – $516.3 million

International – $835.6 million

Worldwide – $1.35 billion

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office Day 20: Crosses 475 Crore Feat, Tom Holland Starrer Is Rock-Steady!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News