Niu Lai Box Office: Made For A Tiny Budget, Chinese Animation Becomes A Mega-Profit Sensation! (Photo Credit: Dalian Jingyuan Culture Film)

Niu Lai is making headlines for unusual reasons: after being labeled the worst animated movie ever, it has emerged as one of the most successful animated features ever at the box office, earning strong USD million numbers. The film is reportedly so bad that viewers were intrigued by it, and this has boosted its box-office collection. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The low-quality animation sparked debate online and created several memes. The animated feature was developed over multiple years by the mother-son duo, but the low-quality animation made it infamous online. It had the opposite impact on the film’s box office, boosting its collection in just a few days.

Emerges as one of the most profitable animations of all time

According to multiple media reports, the film has a shoestring budget. In its first ten days, it earned only RMB 7,700, with fewer than 300 tickets sold, and it was released on August 5. As its popularity increased, sales skyrocketed; its reported earnings surpassed RMB 29 million, which is around $4.3 million in China.

According to reports, Niu Lai had a budget of under $200, making it one of the most profitable animations ever. The Chinese animation has earned around 2050% more than its micro-budget at the box office in China, becoming a commercial blockbuster. The movie is experiencing success thanks to the amazing power of social media.

More about the movie

The story follows Niu Lai, a timid young calf who enters a mysterious dream where he encounters a spirit serpent, befriends a brave leopard, and faces dangerous wolves and the loss of his mother. Through these experiences, he learns courage, responsibility, and self-reliance, ultimately awakening with the strength to protect his herd and face danger. Directed by Xin Yumeng and written by Sun Lifang, Niu Lai was released in China on August 5.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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