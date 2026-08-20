The Odyssey Worldwide Box Office: Surpasses Deadpool & Wolverine ( Photo Credit – Universal Pictures; Marvel Studios )

The Odyssey has done it, becoming the all-time highest-grossing R-rated movie at the worldwide box office. The official numbers have yet to be revealed. Still, Ryan Reynolds has already congratulated the team behind The Odyssey on their impressive achievement. It is now going for other blockbusters at the all-time highest-grossing films list worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Odyssey at the box office in North America

The Christopher Nolan-helmed movie collected a solid $4 million on Tuesday at the box office in North America. It has dropped by 28.2% from last discounted Tuesday at the domestic box office. The movie is on track to earn around $600 million at the box office in North America during its domestic run.

Surpasses Deadpool & Wolverine worldwide as the biggest R-Rated hit ever

According to IGN‘s report, The Odyssey has surpassed the global haul of Deadpool & Wolverine as the all-time highest-grossing R-rated movie worldwide. The report reveals that Christopher Nolan’s epic has already crossed $1.34 billion at the worldwide box office. For the uninitiated, Deadpool & Wolverine is the third film in the Deadpool franchise, marking Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine.

It is also the first film in the MCU to receive an R-rated certificate, and it collected $1.338 billion worldwide during its run. Although the official numbers are yet to be revealed on Box Office Mojo, Deadpool & Wolverine’s lead star, Ryan Reynolds, confirmed the news via his X handle. He wrote, “Congratulations to the entire cast and crew of The Odyssey for becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time. That is one helluva car.” Check it out below.

Congratulations to the entire cast and crew of The Odyssey for becoming the highest grossing R-rated movie of all time. That is one helluva car. pic.twitter.com/s7QzTza21l — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 19, 2026

The Odyssey will have 70MM IMAX screenings until September 16, which means it will keep minting cash. The film follows Odysseus as he embarks on a perilous journey back to Ithaca after the Trojan War, encountering deadly creatures and mythical challenges, including the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens, and Calypso. Christopher Nolan-helmed epic The Odyssey was released on July 17.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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