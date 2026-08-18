Minions & Monsters Worldwide Box Office: Surpasses The Highest-Grossing Sonic The Hedgehog Movie (Photo Credit: Instagram/Prime Video)



Minions & Monsters is inches away from hitting the half-billion milestone at the worldwide box office. It is the last major global milestone for the Universal movie. The arrival of Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie and the collections might drop further in the coming days. Despite the underwhelming box office run, Minions 3 managed to outgross the highest-grossing Sonic the Hedgehog movie worldwide during this weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Minions 3 is inches away from the $500 million milestone worldwide

Minions 3 is suffering from the release of Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie. The Minions movie collected $1.6 million on its 7th weekend at the box office in North America. It lost 857 theaters on Friday and dropped by almost 57% from last weekend. It is now facing a new kids’ movie, which is hampering its hold domestically. Minions 3 hits $180.2 million cume at the North American box office.

Minions & Monsters is holding strong at the box office in Japan. It collected a solid $6.5 million on its 8th weekend at the international box office, bringing the total number to $312.7 million cume. It dropped just 30.1% from last weekend at the international box office. Combining the international and the domestic totals, the worldwide collection has hit $492.9 million cume [via Box Office Mojo]. It is less than $10 million away from the $500 million milestone worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $180.2 million

International – $312.7 million

Worldwide – $492.9 million

Surpasses the highest-grossing Sonic the Hedgehog movie worldwide

Minions & Monsters might be having a poor run at the box office compared to its predecessors, but it is still beating some Hollywood hits. This weekend, the Minions surpassed the worldwide box office of the biggest Sonic the Hedgehog movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 3. It is one of the biggest and most successful video-game adaptations.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was released in 2024, featuring a dynamic star cast including Jim Carrey, Idris Elba, Keanu Reeves, and James Marshden, among others. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 collected $492.1 million at the worldwide box office in its lifetime. Minions 3 has surpassed the collection in its 7th weekend. It is a notable win for the film and will boost its morale. Minions & Monsters was released in the theaters on July 1.

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