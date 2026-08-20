Insidious: Out Of The Further Early Review Out ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Insidious: Out of the Further is the sixth film in the popular horror franchise Insidious, and it will be released worldwide tomorrow. It had its premiere at the AMC The Grove 14, and soon after, critics who were lucky to watch it firsthand shared their views on social media platforms. We are excited to bring you the early reactions of Insiduous: Out of Further. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Jacob Chase has directed it, and the film is releasing as two giants dominate the box office. The movie, however, will not have to face a competition like Obsession. It might emerge as another big horror hit this year, following Obsession, Backrooms, and Scream 7.

Insidious: Out of the Further early reviews on X [formerly Twitter]

Insidious: Out of Further’s early reviews are all over the X platform, and they are mostly positive. Entertainment reporter Jonathan Sim said, “INSIDIOUS: OUT OF THE FURTHER is a genuinely creepy horror movie that will make you reschedule your dentist appointment. An easily digestible, surprisingly emotional story about generational trauma with a truly EXCELLENT use of The Further. Another amazing entry!”

INSIDIOUS: OUT OF THE FURTHER is a genuinely creepy horror movie that will make you reschedule your dentist appointment.



An easily digestible, surprisingly emotional story about generational trauma with a truly EXCELLENT use of The Further.



Another amazing entry! pic.twitter.com/xK9YHo5nEH — Jonathan Sim (@TheJonathanSim) August 19, 2026

Journalist Hunter Bolding writes, “Insidious: Out of the Further surprised the hell out of me. For a sixth entry in a long-running horror series that gets rid of all the other known characters (besides the awesome Lin Shaye), it gave out the scares we’d want, AND it even had a little bit of heart.”

Insidious: Out of the Further surprised the hell out of me. For a sixth entry in a long-running horror series that gets rid of all the other known characters (besides the awesome Lin Shaye), it gave out the scares we'd want, AND it even had a little bit of heart. pic.twitter.com/6aXg6KNDzf — Hunter Bolding (@HunterBVideo) August 19, 2026

“#Insidious: Out of the Further is a great standalone sequel. Amelia Eve as Gemma is a revelation, so are Brandon Perea & the legendary Lin Shaye. Plenty of jump scares to seek with one sequence having me at the edge of my seat,” writes Zosia Wijaszka.

#Insidious: Out of the Further is a great standalone sequel. Amelia Eve as Gemma is a revelation, so are Brandon Perea & the legendary Lin Shaye. Plenty of jumps scares to seek for with one sequence having me at the edge of my seat. Review coming shortly to @nerdspin_ pic.twitter.com/p3k0QZRyzQ — Zosia Wijaszka (@thefilmnerdette) August 19, 2026

One of YouTube’s most reliable film critics, Tom Chatalbash, wrote, “INSIDIOUS: OUT OF THE FURTHER at long last unlocks chilling new nightmares for this long-running and beloved horror franchise as The Further begins to bleed into our world. Chase’s fresh, lively voice behind the camera helps deliver a claustrophobic and immersive atmosphere, weaponizing empty space and dimly lit environments to turn the audience’s imagination against them, ushering in some genuinely creative jolts and set pieces. The pacing is relentless, the expansion of the lore and mythology is welcomed and I appreciated how emotionally charged this entry was. Some scares are a little too telegraphed and the main demonic villain isn’t the series’ most compelling, but I was genuinely shocked how much I enjoyed this new installment. This is easily the scariest entry since the original. As someone who was ready to lock the red door for good, now I don’t mind keeping it open a crack.”

INSIDIOUS: OUT OF THE FURTHER at long last unlocks chilling new nightmares for this long-running and beloved horror franchise as The Further begins to bleed into our world. Chase’s fresh, lively voice behind the camera helps deliver a claustrophobic and immersive atmosphere,… pic.twitter.com/pTvCuMs2pQ — Tom Chatalbash (@TomChatalbash) August 19, 2026

Sonia Alexander writes, “Jacob Chase’s #Insidious: Out of the Further has some wonderfully spooky moments, but it doesn’t capture the magic of the original trilogy. This is the sixth in the franchise and while the compelling Lin Shaye returns as Elise Rainier, without Patrick Wilson’s presence, it’s a bit toothless.” Read the full review below.

Jacob Chase's #Insidious: Out of the Further has some wonderfully spooky moments, but it doesn't capture the magic of the original trilogy. This is the sixth in the franchise and while the compelling Lin Shaye returns as Elise Rainier, without Patrick Wilson's presence, it's a… pic.twitter.com/1MPUahe11Q — Sonya Alexander (@wordslinger1) August 19, 2026

Another critic Empeds Casul wrote, “Just finished watching Insidious: Out of the Further and it was SO good!

It brings a fresh flavor to the franchise while still delivering well-built scares. It honestly brought back that same feeling I had when I first discovered #Insidious. Definitely worth the watch!”

Just finished watching Insidious: Out of the Further and it was SO good! 😭❤️ It brings a fresh flavor to the franchise while still delivering well-built scares. It honestly brought back that same feeling I had when I first discovered #Insidious . Definitely worth the watch! 💯🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/NVgrI5FHcl — Empeds Casul (@EmpedsCasul) August 18, 2026

“#InsidiousOutOfTheFurther is a step up from the previous film without a doubt. A fresh addition to the world of Insidious while paying respect to what came before. The pillow fort scene nearly killed me….Halloween season is here,” wrote another film enthusiast, Anthony.

#InsidiousOutOfTheFurther is a step up from the previous film without a doubt. A fresh addition to the world of Insidious while paying respect to what came before. The pillow fort scene nearly killed me….Halloween season is here 🔦🚪



Thanks for having me Blumhouse! pic.twitter.com/NwNiPDV8lk — anthony (@anthakneee) August 19, 2026

More about the movie

The official synopsis states, “Gemma, a young mother raising her daughter in her childhood home, discovers she can travel into the Further, a purgatorial realm of lost souls. When something evil comes after her, she realizes she can bring back to the real world whatever lives there. Once the demons realize her power, our world becomes their playground.” Insidious: Out of the Further, featuring Amelia Eve, Brandon Perea, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Lin Shaye, will be released widely on August 21.

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