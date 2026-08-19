The Odyssey North America Box Office: Witnesses Epic 5th Monday (Photo Credit – Universal Picture/Prime Video)

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey continues to hold strong at the box office. The epic has now entered its fifth week at the North America box office. The film saw a historic 5th weekend at the box office, pushing its North American total past $500 million. Scroll ahead to read the detailed box office report of the film.

The Odyssey Witnesses Historic 5th Monday

The Matt Damon-starrer refuses to slow down at the box office in North America. The film has been holding up the #2 spot at the domestic box office behind Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The fil earned a strong $3.8 million on its fifth Monday, which is a 26.9% drop from its 4th Monday. The total collection of the fil now stands at $508.9 million at the North America Box Office.

With its 5th Monday collection, The Odyssey has become the biggest 5th Monday for R-Rated films, beating Obsession’s $3.2 million. It is also the biggest 5th Monday in Nolan’s career, beating The Dark Knight’s $2.1 million. The Odyssey is also the biggest 5th Monday for July releases, beating Barbie’s $2.6 million.

The Odyssey Eyes $600 million club

While it has just entered the $500 million club, it is expected to end its North America theater run at $600 million. The film is definitely on track to collect $550 million at the domestic box office. Currently, it is the 23rd-highest-grossing film in US box-office history. It needs to surpass The Dark Knight’s $534,987,076 to enter the top 20 highest-grossing films at the USA box office.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been giving The Odyssey tough competition at the domestic box office. The film, which was released in theaters two weeks after The Odyssey, has already been inching closer to the $800 million mark. It is currently the 4th-highest-grossing film in U.S. history and is likely to end as the 2nd-highest-grosser.

More about the film

The Odyssey also stars Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron. It is produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan under the banner of Universal Pictures and Syncopy. It is distributed by Universal Pictures.

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