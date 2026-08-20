Dune 3 Box Office: Timothée Chalamet’s Epic Is Eyeing A $100M+ Debut — First In The Franchise To Hit The Mark! (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Dune 3 is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of this year, and its clash with Avengers: Doomsday is making things even more intriguing. The film still has a few more months before its release, but it is already making news for its projected opening weekend box office in North America. It will be one of the franchise’s biggest debuts at the box office in North America. Keep scrolling for more.

It is the final film in the Denis Villeneuve-helmed Dune franchise. The Timothée Chalamet-starrer films in this franchise became critical and commercial successes, with the first one bagging six Oscars. After the massive box-office success of the second Dune movie, the third is making huge noise ahead of its release, thanks to pre-sales alone.

Dune 3 could earn more than $100 million in North America on its opening weekend

It is reportedly generating more hype than Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey, according to AMC CEO Adam Aron. The AMC crashed because traffic was three times higher than during the app’s pre-sales launches for the Marvel movie and the mythological epic. Although there are still four months left, if this momentum continues, then Dune 3 could open above $100 million at the North American box office.

It would be a first for the franchise as Dune collected $41.01 million and Dune 2 collected $82.5 million in their opening weekends. It would also make it the first high-end sci-fi movie ever to cross $100 million in its opening weekend, according to box office analyst Luiz Fernando. The report further adds that a $100 million-plus debut in December is extremely rare; only a few films have achieved this feat in North America.

As it will be facing Avengers: Doomsday on the same weekend, if they both open above $100 million in North America, it could mark the first time two $100 million-plus openers have opened on the same weekend. In short, the 2026 box office will exceed expectations at the box office by the year-end.

What is Dune 3 about?

In this final film, Timothée Chalamet’s Emperor Paul Atreides faces the fallout from his ascent to power as political plots and a galaxy-wide holy war endanger the future only he can see. Dune 3 will release in North America on December 18.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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