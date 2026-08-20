Insidious: Out Of The Further North America Box Office: Franchise Record Looks Out Of Reach(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Insidious: Out of the Further is releasing this week, and with two big studio giants looming in the theaters, its chances of scoring a franchise record debut are out of the window. According to the current estimates, it will open with decent numbers at the box office in North America, but is not expected to be among the top 3 openers in the franchise. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film had its world premiere recently, and the reviews are mostly positive but not outstanding to help it smash the debut weekend. It follows a new family and serves as a sequel to Insidious: The Red Door. Only Lin Shaye will reportedly reprise her role from the previous movies.

Insidious: Out of the Further’s projected opening weekend in North America

According to the latest report from Variety, Insidious: Out of the Further is on track to earn around $25 million in its opening weekend at the North American box office. It will not land at #1 in the domestic box office rankings as it is expected to remain occupied by Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The movie will remain below the three Insidious franchise films at the box office in North America.

Check out the domestic opening weekends of the Insidious movies

Insidious: Chapter 2 — $40.3 million Insidious: The Red Door — $33 million Insidious: The Last Key — $29.6 million Insidious: Chapter 3 — $22.7 million Insidious — $13.3 million

Therefore, the latest Insidious film will be at the 4th spot among the opening weekends in North America. It will not even break into the top 3 biggest opening weekends at the domestic box office in the Insidious franchise.

More about the movie

The film follows Gemma, a young mother raising her daughter in her childhood home, who discovers she can travel into the Further, a purgatorial realm of lost souls. When an evil presence targets her, she realizes she can bring its inhabitants into the real world, turning it into a playground for demons. Insidious: Out of the Further will release worldwide on August 21.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office Day 20: Crosses 475 Crore Feat, Tom Holland Starrer Is Rock-Steady!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News