The controversy over Jonathan Majors does not seem to end every day; now, a new report has been showing up. While Marvel Studios or any of his associates from the showbiz industry is yet to comment upon the situation, Captain America actor Anthony Mackie finally breaks the silence as he voices his opinion in favour of his co-MCU star. Read on to find out what he has to say about the situation!

Following Majors’ arrest earlier this year, the Captain America actor is the first MCU star to react. While the future of Kang and his other variants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in the dark, we never know what Marvel Studios is planning with the character. However, there have been numerous reports which claim that the studio might look for any other actor to replace Majors, while some reports claim that they are working closely with the legal aid of the actor.

During a conversation with Inverse, Anthony Mackie spoke about Jonathan Majors amid s*xual assault allegations. Upon asking about the fate of multiverse uber baddie Kang the Conqueror, Mackie is circumspect. While he refrained from speculating or offering any clear answer as to Majors’ involvement in the MCU going forward, he said, “We’re a country that was built on ‘everyone is innocent until proven guilty.”

While supporting the Jonathan Majors actor, as he was innocent until proven guilty, Anthony Mackie added, “That’s one of the staples of this country. Nothing has been proven about this dude. Nothing. So everyone is innocent until proven guilty. That’s all I can say. It’s crazy where we are as a society. But as a country, everyone is innocent until proven guilty.”

However, as there have been no further updates about his casting, a report revealed that Majors had filed a cross-complaint against the accuser claiming that he was the victim of the physical abuse.

With all that, let us know what do you think about the controversy of Jonathan Majors. Do you think any other MCU star apart from Anthony Mackie should speak up on the matter?

