Rachel Brosnahan is currently making headlines for her portrayal of Lois Lane in Superman: Legacy. The news surfaced earlier this morning, and David Coresnwet is replacing Henry Cavill in the franchise. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Rachel opened up on getting a corset injury and how her organs shifted after a month of wearing the same for her show ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The show is streaming on Prime Video, where Rachel plays the role of a stand-up comedian from the late 1950s. The actress once appeared on The Late Show With James Corden alongside Ru Paul and shared her experience wearing corsets for her show.

While talking to the host, Rachel Brosnahan revealed that she suffered from a ‘corset-related injury’ while having to wear one to achieve Midge’s look from her show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Rachel said, “We talk so fast on the show that to get all the words out you can’t really take very many breaths.”

The Superman: Legacy actress added, “And I think I wasn’t breathing a lot and I was a bit constrained and apparently some of my ribs are sort of fused together. I can’t take super deep breaths anymore.”

Later she joked, revealed that she was doing well, and said, “It’s really fine guys. Champagne problems.”

This wasn’t the first time that an actress opened up about corset injury, but in the past, Emma Stone and Kim Kardashian have also spoken about the horror of it.

What are your thoughts on Rachel Brosnahan getting a corset-related injury back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

