Kim Kardashian has been the talk of the town as she is often in the headlines. While her relationship has been a hot topic, the beauty mogul has been apparently single for quite some time. Apart from her relationship, Kim has been accused of posting photoshopped photos of her, which has often caught the attention of netizens. Adding to the same, she has been accused of toning up her body in another “unnecessary” Instagram Photoshop fail.

The Skims founder has often shared how she is obsessed with make-up and recently revealed what kind of s*x she prefers between “angry” or “make-up”. In a chat with Hailey Bieber, she jokingly said, “Isn’t make-up sex the best? Because you’ve missed each other, and there’s passion, and you know you’re making up!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Page Six reported about the recent Photoshop failure of Kim Kardashian, revealing what really went wrong in the photo. Instagram account @ProblematicFame, which is known to expose how “Instagram can impact beauty standards,” called out the American model for appearing to alter a professional photo of herself at the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show last week. Exposing the Photoshop trick used to modify the photo, a short video was posted comparing the original photo by Getty Images and the one posed by Kim herself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PROBLEMATIC FAME (@problematicfame)

In the edited version of the photo, the Skims founder’s photo seemingly looked as if she edited her body parts. “Kim Kardashian tends to photoshop her stomach, waist, arms, armpits, br*asts, shoulders, jaw, chin, nasolabial folds, nose, lips, eyes, and skin texture,” said the post.

Reacting to the photo, a user said, “Imagine spending all that money in surgeries, all that dieting and time in the gym, and STILL not being happy with yourself.” While another added, “Don’t act like you’re not all FaceTuning too”. Some of them were clueless as one said, “I can’t tell which one is the original”

Minecraft inspired look of the Kardashian star had small touch-ups and were very small for fans to notice. However, reacting to the photo, a user wrote, “Imagine spending all that money in surgeries, all that dieting and time in the gym, and STILL not being happy with yourself,”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Let us know what do you think about Kim Kardashian, and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: When Chadwick Boseman Was Predicted To Play Black Panther By A Security Guard Way Before Marvel Even Conceptualized It, “He Wrote A Note On First Issue…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News