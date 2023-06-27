Kim Kardashian often turns model for her clothing brand SKIMS and ensures to promote every new collection. Over the years, she has collaborated with many celebrities and celebrated photographers to get every shot right. As she recently brought Steven Klein on board for the latest “proactive” photo shoot, it did not go well with netizens who ended up slamming the beauty mogul for the bizarre shoot claiming that she had used “baby oil” all over her body.

Kim rose to fame with her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe and their mother, Kris Jenner, with their reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The Kardashian-Jenner clan, including Kendall and Kylie Jenner, now share glimpses of their drama-filled lives on the Hulu show, The Kardashians.

From Megan Fox to her sisters, Kim Kardashian has posed with many promoting her clothing brand. As she is set to introduce her new Faux Leather and Rubberized Scuba Swim collections, Kim slipped into a black pair consisting of a Patent Faux Leather Sim Micro Triangle Top worth $48 and a $46 Micro Tanga Bottom. She added a matching pair of gloves and used different footwear, a pair of heels and thigh-high leather boots, to complete her look.

In the pictures, Kim applied a certain body shimmer that gave a plastic finish to her skin. As she showed a lot of it, netizens did not find it appealing. In a few snaps from the carousel, the 42-year-old laid on a SKIMS model in black briefs while giving away some s*ductive poses.

Reacting to the photo shoot, netizens trolled Kim calling her promotion “low budget” and “weird.” An Instagram user wrote, “What in the low budget advertising is this,” while another mocked the body shimmer saying, “What in the baby oil is this even advertising?”

A third one penned, “Because baby oil and leather boots are must haves this Summer”

“Weirdest shoot, campaign and product,” penned a fourth one, while another wrote, “Why I felt like I’m in p*rnhub section.”

Take a look at the pictures below:

